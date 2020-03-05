Home

COCKBURN George Duns
Peacefully in Lacura Care Home, Berwick-upon-Tweed on 26th February 2020 in his 86th year, George Cockburn. Dear son of the late Margaret and William Cockburn, brother to James and Violet.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
Funeral service in Houndwood Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 12:30pm to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired gratefully received at service for Melburn Lodge, Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
