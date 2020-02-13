Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Calling hours
Following Services
The Queenshead
Sandgate, Berwick
George Wakenshaw Notice
WAKENSHAW (Berwick Upon Tweed)
George Aged 81 peacefully in
Berwick Care Home
on the 7th February.
Brother, Brother in law & Uncle, will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 14th February at
Houndwood Crematorium at
10:30am and afterwards all welcome to The Queenshead, Sandgate, Berwick. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired to
Berwick Cancer Cars.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
