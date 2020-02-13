|
|
|
WAKENSHAW (Berwick Upon Tweed)
George Aged 81 peacefully in
Berwick Care Home
on the 7th February.
Brother, Brother in law & Uncle, will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 14th February at
Houndwood Crematorium at
10:30am and afterwards all welcome to The Queenshead, Sandgate, Berwick. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired to
Berwick Cancer Cars.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020