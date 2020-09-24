|
|
|
LIDDLE Ian
(Paxton) Peacefully, at the Knoll Hospital, Duns, on 14th September 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Elsie (nee Thompson)
and a much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.
Sincere thanks to Ian's carers for their unstinting help and support.
Funeral private.
In memory of Ian, donations are welcome to the ongoing work of Eyemouth Men's Shed,
(Registered charity number: SC048035), Tedda, Wellbraes, Eyemouth. TD14 5ET.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020