HASTIE (Longniddry/
Spittal)
Isobel Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2020 aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum of George, Christine and Irene. Mother in law of Marlene, Peter and Dave, loving granny to her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, sister in law of Bob
and dear auntie and friend.
Thank you from the family to Maureen and all the staff at Garden House for their wonderful care.
A private service will be held on Monday 20th July at 12:30pm at Houndwood crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 16, 2020