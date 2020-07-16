Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel Hastie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel Hastie

Notice Condolences

Isobel Hastie Notice
HASTIE (Longniddry/
Spittal)
Isobel Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2020 aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum of George, Christine and Irene. Mother in law of Marlene, Peter and Dave, loving granny to her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, sister in law of Bob
and dear auntie and friend.
Thank you from the family to Maureen and all the staff at Garden House for their wonderful care.
A private service will be held on Monday 20th July at 12:30pm at Houndwood crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -