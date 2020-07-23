|
DRUMMOND Ubbanford, Norham.
James
(known as Jim) Peacefully passed away
in Berwick Infirmary on
Thursday 16th July, aged 62.
Dearly loved husband of the late Liz
and a good friend to those who knew him. Sadly missed by Boo and Nic
and their families.
Restricted funeral to be held at
West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Monday 27th July 2020,
with a future service to be held
at St Andrews Church, Bywell
where his ashes will remain.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 23, 2020