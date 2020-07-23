Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
St Andrews Church
Bywell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Drummond

Notice Condolences

James Drummond Notice
DRUMMOND Ubbanford, Norham.
James
(known as Jim) Peacefully passed away
in Berwick Infirmary on
Thursday 16th July, aged 62.
Dearly loved husband of the late Liz
and a good friend to those who knew him. Sadly missed by Boo and Nic
and their families.
Restricted funeral to be held at
West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Monday 27th July 2020,
with a future service to be held
at St Andrews Church, Bywell
where his ashes will remain.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -