Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hogg

Notice Condolences

James Hogg Notice
HOGG James Ian
Wooller Died peacefully at LaCura House Care Home, Berwick Upon Tweed on 20th October,
aged 88 years.
Ian, much loved husband of Margaret, brother of Tessa and Michael, father of Fiona and Graham and grandfather of James, John, Alexander and Nikolaus.
He will much missed by all his famiy and friends.
Private cremation. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu in Ian's memory to The Salvation Army or Parkinsons UK.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -