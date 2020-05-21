Home

James Lockie

Notice Condolences

James Lockie Notice
Lockie James David
(Formerly of
Ford Westfield) Peacefully at home in Crookham surrounded by his family after a long illness on May 17th, aged 73.
Loving husband of Mary, proud father of Joanna, Sarah, Andrea and Matthew and special grandpa to Oscar, Phoebe, Thea, James, Harriet, Olivia, Reece, Nadia, Delilah, Austen and Arthur.
Private family cremation.
Donations, if desired, to
Northumberland Hospice Care or
Macmillan Cancer Care, c/o
Charles Mace and Sons, 92 Castlegate, Berwick upon Tweed, TD15 1JX.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on May 21, 2020
