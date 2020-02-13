Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Turner

Notice Condolences

Janette Turner Notice
TURNER Janette (née Kellie)
(Duns, formerly Glasgow) Peacefully, at the Knoll Hospital, Duns, on 7th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek, much loved mum of Colin, Jane and Steven, loving granny of Blane, Johnny, Erin and Ava, loved mum-in-law of Julia, Dod and Kristen and loving sister of Ann, Isabel and her late brother Jim.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday,
21st February, at 12 noon, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff in the Margaret Kerr Unit and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -