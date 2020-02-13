|
TURNER Janette (née Kellie)
(Duns, formerly Glasgow) Peacefully, at the Knoll Hospital, Duns, on 7th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek, much loved mum of Colin, Jane and Steven, loving granny of Blane, Johnny, Erin and Ava, loved mum-in-law of Julia, Dod and Kristen and loving sister of Ann, Isabel and her late brother Jim.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday,
21st February, at 12 noon, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff in the Margaret Kerr Unit and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020