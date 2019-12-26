|
|
|
NICOL (Jean)
Alnwick
formerly of Tweedmouth Peacefully in Alnwick Infirmary on December 18th 2019, aged 93 years.
Jean, beloved wife of the late William, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be had at Tweedmouth Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12.00pm,
followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to The Salvation Army.
A donation box will be available
at the chapel.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick
Tel: 01665 602328
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019