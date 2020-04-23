|
RIX (Tweedmouth & Stockton)
Jean 93. Much loved Daughter of the late Florence & Jack, Sister of Ann and the late Joan. Beloved Mum of Heather & Susan, loved Mum in Law of Brian and the late Douglas. Special Grandma and Grandma Great,
a wonderful friend too many.
We take comfort from
the wonderful care Mum received
in Berwick Infirmary.
Private funeral with a
Service of Thanks Giving to be
arranged for a later date.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020