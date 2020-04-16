|
Dalrymple Joanna We would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and kind words on the passing of
our darling sister Joanna, who
died peacefully in hospital on
28th March 2020.
Everyone who kindly looked after her
in her times of need, carers, doctors, nurses and a special thank you to Malcolm and Father Afayori for his service. Joanna you will remain in
our hearts forever.
Catherine, Anne and family. x
RIP
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020