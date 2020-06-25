|
Hodgson (Morpeth) Suddenly on the 4th June
at home with his wife
Christine by his side,
John (Johnny).
Dear Father to Daniel and Matthew and a much loved Grandad to Felicity, George, James and Emily.
Well known in the Borders of Northumberland through
his working life in agriculture.
Loved by all and will be sadly missed.
Cremation at the West Road Crematorium on Wednesday 1st July at 11.15am. All enquiries to R W Barrett & Son Funeral Services, 379 West Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE15 7NL,
Tel.0191 2410873.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 25, 2020