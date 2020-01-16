|
|
|
Moorhead John William (Jack)
Wooler Passed away peacefully in Hillside Care Home on
11th January 2020, aged 88 years.
Jack devoted husband of Mamie and adored father of Susan, father-in-law of Ian and dearly loved grandad of Nicholas and Daniel.
After a private family cremation at Melrose, Mamie would like to invite friends and family to join her at
The Tankerville Arms, Wooler
on Friday 17th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the local Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020