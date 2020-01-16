Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Moorhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Moorhead

Notice Condolences

John Moorhead Notice
Moorhead John William (Jack)
Wooler Passed away peacefully in Hillside Care Home on
11th January 2020, aged 88 years.
Jack devoted husband of Mamie and adored father of Susan, father-in-law of Ian and dearly loved grandad of Nicholas and Daniel.
After a private family cremation at Melrose, Mamie would like to invite friends and family to join her at
The Tankerville Arms, Wooler
on Friday 17th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the local Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -