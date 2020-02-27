Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Renton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Renton

Notice Condolences

John Renton Notice
Renton John Gillie (Spittal) Billendean Road.
Peacefully surrounded by his family at Wansbeck Hospital on February 19th, aged 75.
Loving husband to Linda, beloved father of Nicola and David, dear
father in law to Michael and Louise
and awesome grandad to Evan,
Jake, Oliver, Aiden and Freddie.
Private family cremation will be
followed by a service of thanksgiving
at St Johns Church, Spittal on
Friday 28th February at 1:00pm.
Retiring collection in lieu of
flowers for St Johns Church
and Berwick Youth Project.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -