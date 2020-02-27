|
|
|
Renton John Gillie (Spittal) Billendean Road.
Peacefully surrounded by his family at Wansbeck Hospital on February 19th, aged 75.
Loving husband to Linda, beloved father of Nicola and David, dear
father in law to Michael and Louise
and awesome grandad to Evan,
Jake, Oliver, Aiden and Freddie.
Private family cremation will be
followed by a service of thanksgiving
at St Johns Church, Spittal on
Friday 28th February at 1:00pm.
Retiring collection in lieu of
flowers for St Johns Church
and Berwick Youth Project.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020