BRATTISANI Joseph
Branxton
Good Bye Mr Chips Joe passed away peacefully, on July 14th 2020, aged 82 years,
after a short illness.
He was a loving husband to his late
Wife Muriel, loving Dad to his Daughters Samantha and Elaine
and to his Son Joseph.
Loving Brother to Maria, Eric
and Charles and to his Grandaughter Olivia and his Nieces
The funeral in Branxton Parish Church, on Monday 27th July at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Due to Covid, it is invitation only.
Donations to the Cement Menagerie Open Gardens, Branxton,
this was Joe's wish.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 23, 2020