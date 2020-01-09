Home

BURN Kathleen (Katie)
(née Wallace)
(Belford) Passed away peacefully at home on 1st January 2020
aged 81 years.
Katie, dearly loved wife of Neil, sister to Bill, dear mother of Joanna, Fraser, David and Peter, a proud granny to Jonathan, Callum, Robbie, Hannah, Angus, Sophie and Kate.
She will be sadly missed.
Private cremation followed by a memorial service on Thursday
9th January, (today), at 2.30pm. in
Wooler R.U.C. Church.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for local oncology units and Belford Medical Practice.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
