Kathleen Sheil Notice
shiel Kathleen Mary
nee Cormack Born 14.12.1949 - died 11.10.20
Aged 70 years.
Dearest wife of David, mother of David, Johnathan and Peter, nana to Nikki, David, Jordan, Dan and Hope and great grandson Kaidyn.
Loved by everybody.
Due to the current situation family only for funeral service.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Seahouses & District Cancer Research and Relief Fund c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ..
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
