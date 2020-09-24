|
GLADSTONE Ken
(Cornhill-on-Tweed) It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Ken peacefully on 13th September 2020 surrounded by his loving daughters Shirley, Audrey and Brenda.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, loving dad and grandad to Kenneth and Marcia, father in law to John and Keith. Due to current restrictions private funeral on Saturday 26th September at 11am, immediate family only.
Cortege will leave Cornhill Village Hall at 10.40am passing the Village Shop
via Donaldsons Lodge and Tillmouth Village Hall for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. Family flowers only, if desired, donations in lieu
via Cornhill Village Shop or
Cancer Research/local charities.
