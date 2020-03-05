|
|
|
BUCKHAM (Berwick
Upon Tweed)
Margaret
Known as Rita Passed away peacefully on
27th February 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved Wife of the late Jack.
Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family & friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Our Lady & St Cuthberts RC Church on Monday 16th March at 11am, followed by interment at Berwick Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Bright Northumbria.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020