METCALF (Belford & Lowick) (Nee McCall) Margaret. Peacefully at home on
16 th July 2020,
surrounded by her loving family,
aged 80. A beloved Wife of Robert,
a much loved Mam to Michael & Sandra, fantastic Mother in Law to
Nige and the late Moira and an
adored Granny to Paul, Emma,
Rachel, David & Sarah.
A private cremation will take
place at Melrose on
Thursday 23rd July (today)
followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at St John the Baptist Church, Lowick at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 23, 2020