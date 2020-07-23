Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
14:00
St John the Baptist Church
Lowick
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
Melrose
METCALF (Belford & Lowick) (Nee McCall) Margaret. Peacefully at home on
16 th July 2020,
surrounded by her loving family,
aged 80. A beloved Wife of Robert,
a much loved Mam to Michael & Sandra, fantastic Mother in Law to
Nige and the late Moira and an
adored Granny to Paul, Emma,
Rachel, David & Sarah.

A private cremation will take
place at Melrose on
Thursday 23rd July (today)
followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at St John the Baptist Church, Lowick at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 23, 2020
