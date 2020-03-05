|
|
|
Patterson Margaret Ann
(nee Carey)
(Wooler) Passed away peacefully on 29th February 2020 aged 86 years.
Margaret, devoted wife of the late Ramsay, mother of Colin and Stephanie, much loved mother in law
to Debbie and Malcolm, grandmother to Michelle, Shirley, Lucy, Daniel
and great gran to little Mac.
Service to be held at
St.Ninians Catholic Church, Wooler
on Thursday 12th March at 11am.
Friends please meet at the church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to The Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020