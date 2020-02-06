|
THOMPSON Hilary, Lorna & families would like to express sincere thanks for all the support & kindness shown by family, friends & neighbours on the sad loss of
Marjorie, a wonderful
Mum and Grandma.
Thanks also for the many cards & flowers which gave us great comfort. Many thanks for the donations to Muscular Dystrophy UK. Special thanks to all the staff at Hillside Lodge Care home, Tweedmouth for their devoted care of Marjorie and their kindness to us. Thanks to Rev Adam Hood at
St Andrews Wallace Green Church for his comforting service and to the many friends who attended.
Last no but no means least our grateful thanks to Funeral Director Alistair Bowell for handling the funeral arrangements with compassion and professionalism.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020