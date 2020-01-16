|
|
|
BULLOCH Mary known as Molly Passed away peacefully at Tweed View Care Home
on Saturday 11th January aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Bobby. Lovely mum of Louise and the late Michael. Much loved Mother-in-law of Eddie and Marie. Grandmother of Chris, Ricky, Danny and Sally.
Great Grandmother of Luke,
Matthew and Yuffie.
Funeral Service to be held at
West Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 9:30am, followed by Church Service in
U.R.C, Spittal at 11:45am.
Family flowers only, if desired donations in lieu to
Tweed View Care Home.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020