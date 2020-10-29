|
Morris Mary (Nan) Peacefully at
Berwick Infirmary
on October 19th 2020,
aged 97 years.
Mum to Pat and Terry, Nan to
Jackie, Debra and David.
Family funeral took place
at Melrose on October 27th.
Grateful thanks for the kindness
and care shown by staff at Ward 1,
Berwick Infirmary and the help and
support from Malcolm Mace and
Rev Rachel Hudson. Donations in
lieu of flowers to Berwick swan and
Wildlife Trust, 103-9 Windmill Way
East, North Rd Ind Est TD15 1TU.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020