STITT (Berwick)
Norma Passed away peacefully on 24th August 2020, aged 87.
Beloved wife of Billy.
Much loved mum of David and Amanda and adored nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service for family only at Berwick Parish Church at 2:30pm on Thursday 3rd September, followed by interment at Berwick Cemetery at 3:00pm, friends welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
