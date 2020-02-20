|
|
|
KIERAN Oliver
Burnmouth Betty and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all the support,
messages of sympathy, and kind donations received following the sad loss of Oliver. Particular thanks to those, including Eyemouth lifeboat crew, who were able to attend Oliver's funeral at Houndwood Crematorium. Special thanks to Rev. Norman Whyte and Ian Waddell for their comforting words at the ceremony, to George and Heather at Eyemouth Golf Club for refreshments, Occasions of Eyemouth for flowers, and all at David Martin Funeral Directors for their caring and professional service. Thanks too to everyone who donated so generously to the RNLI in Oliver's memory.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020