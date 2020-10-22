Home

Prudhoe formerly Berwick Upon Tweed Peacefully in
Red Brick House Care Home
on 19th October 2020 aged 98 years,
Peggy, beloved wife of the late Jackie.
Loving mam of
Sonia and the late Brian.
A much loved mother in law
of Raymond and Dorothy.
Treasured Grandma of Gary, Christopher, Susan, Alison, and Stephen and beloved great grandma of
her ten great grandchildren.
Private Service to be held at
Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on
Thursday 29th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Red Brick House Care Home
Residents Fund.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020
