|
|
|
Spouse MBE. (Duns) The family of the late Peggy would like to thank all family and friends for their kinds words of sympathy, telephone calls, lovely cards and flowers given
at this sad time.
Also Turnbull Court, Duns and Saltgreens Care Home for all
their care and attention given to
Peggy during her stay.
Thank you to Rev Andrew Robertson for his comforting funeral service,
all staff at Houndwood Crematorium and to Co-op FuneralCare, Berwick for all their help with funeral arrangements.
Your life was a blessing,
your memory a treasure,
your love beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020