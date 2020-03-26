|
|
|
HOLLIDAY (Berwick) Philip passed away peacefully at Cramlington Hospital on 14th March 2020,
aged 61 years.
Much loved Son of
the late Jean and David.
Dear Brother to Anita, and
Brother-in-Law to Colin,
Uncle to Andrew, Claire,
Jennifer and Lisa and
Great Uncle to his Niece and Nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Berwick Parish Church
today Thursday 26th March at 11:15am,
followed by interment
at Berwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to Hillside Lodge Care Home.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus, this may be subject to change.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020