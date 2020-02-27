|
|
|
SMITH Raymond
Coldstream Peacefully after a long illness
in The Knoll Hospital Duns on
Monday 24th February 2020,
aged 78 years. Raymond Smith,
beloved Husband to Carole,
devoted to each other for 49 years.
A dear Dad to Melvyn and devoted Grandad to Callum and Tyler.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
Funeral service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on 10th March at 11.00am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, gratefully received at service for Friends of The Knoll.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020