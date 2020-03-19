|
|
|
Smith Raymond (Coalstream)
Carole, Melvyn, Callum and Tyler
wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received following the sad loss of Raymond
and to all who attended his funeral.
Special thanks to Gill Coltman
for her lovely, comforting service
at Melrose Crematorium.
All the staff at the Knoll Hospital, Duns for the excellent care they gave to Raymond during his final days.
To the Cobbles for funeral teas,
and to everyone who gave
generous donations of £300.95 for
Friends of the Knoll.
Also Mary and James of
John Black & Son for professional and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020