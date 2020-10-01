|
|
|
BAXTER (Berwick-Upon-Tweed)
Robert Wakenshaw Baxter (Bobby/Bax) Peacefully after a short illness on
26th September 2020, aged 76.
Much loved Husband to Lilian,
Dad, Step Dad, Granda, Great Granda, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and
Friend to many.
Sincere thanks to the staff on Ward 4
at Cramlington Hospital and
The Paramedic Team.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral service on
Monday 5th October at 11am at Tweedmouth Parish Church and thereafter at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Funeral cortege will leave from
Union Park Road at 10:50am for those who wish to pay their respects.
Donations if desired can be made to Berwick Cancer Cars direct.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020