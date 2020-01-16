|
|
|
McDOUGALL
(Norham)
Ronald
Known as Ronnie Aged 74. Peacefully after a short illness in Borders General Hospital on 9th January.
Beloved partner of Glennis, brother of Ian, dear uncle and friend to many.
Avid follower of the Berwick Bandits, will be so missed by all.
Family flowers only,
donations greatly received for the Speedway Benevolent Fund.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Norham Village Hall on Thursday
23rd January at 12:30pm,
followed by burial in Tweedmouth Cemetery at 1:30pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick, 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020