|
|
|
Dickson (née Douglas)
Shirley Marie
(Coldstream) Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by family at Borders General Hospital Intensive Therapy Unit on Friday 21st August 2020,
aged 49 years. Beloved wife of Andrew, dear daughter, daughter-in-law, niece, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, friend to many and mama to Sooty. Sorely missed.
Funeral Service Private. Invited mourners are requested to wear bright colours. There will be an opportunity to donate towards
British Lung Foundation Scotland
Reg No SC038415, via the
Muchloved donation site.
https://www.muchloved.com/
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020