Jones Terence
(Terry)
Duns Pat, Michael and family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and the kindness shown to them at this sad time. Also to everyone who attended Borders Crematorium. Special thanks to Rev'd Mike Taylor
for his comfort and service.
Duns Golf Club for refreshments, Janet for the lovely flowers and the generous donations for Animal Welfare.
Mary and James of John Black & Son for their understanding and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020