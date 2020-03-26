|
WAUGH Thomas Purves (Tommy) Agricultural Engineer of Shoresdean, near Berwick.
Suddenly on 14th March aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Iris and much loved dad, father-in-law and grandad.
We are grateful for the many cards and messages of condolence which have brought us comfort at this time.
We regret that due to the ongoing concerns about Coronavirus we have decided there will be a private family funeral service. We hope that we can arrange a celebration of Tommy's life
at a later date.
Friends may wish to make a donation to The Stroke Association or BARK in Tommy's memory.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020