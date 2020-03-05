Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
14:00
Coldstream Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wilson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Wilson Notice
WILSON Tommy
(Coldstream) Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at the B.G.H on Monday, 24th February, aged 77 years.
Loving and adored husband to Alice, loving dad of Tanya, father-in-law to Gavin, loving and adored grampy to Liam and Robbie.
Private family cremation, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 2pm,
on 11th March 2020 at Coldstream Parish Church to which everyone is welcome. Retiring collection in lieu of flowers for Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -