WILSON Tommy
(Coldstream) Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at the B.G.H on Monday, 24th February, aged 77 years.
Loving and adored husband to Alice, loving dad of Tanya, father-in-law to Gavin, loving and adored grampy to Liam and Robbie.
Private family cremation, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 2pm,
on 11th March 2020 at Coldstream Parish Church to which everyone is welcome. Retiring collection in lieu of flowers for Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020