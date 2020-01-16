|
|
|
SCOTT (Berwick)
Walter Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
5th January 2020, aged 80 years.
Much loved son of the late Ethel & John. Brother of George, Brother in law
to Ann and Uncle to Mitchell.
He will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Cremation Service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium at 10:30am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Andrew's Wallace Green at 11:30am on Friday 17th January.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Berwick Cancer Cars. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020