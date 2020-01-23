Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Scott

Notice Condolences

Walter Scott Notice
SCOTT Walter George and Ann would like to thank family and friends for their cards, flowers and support following their recent loss. Also the Paramedics, Ward 7 at
Cramlington and Ward 16 at Wansbeck for all their excellent care given, the Rev. Adam Hood for his comforting service, The Castle Hotel and Staff for the catering. Thanks to the
Co-op Funeralcare for their professional dignity of care.
A total of £213.00 was raised
for Cancer Cars.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -