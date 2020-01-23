|
SCOTT Walter George and Ann would like to thank family and friends for their cards, flowers and support following their recent loss. Also the Paramedics, Ward 7 at
Cramlington and Ward 16 at Wansbeck for all their excellent care given, the Rev. Adam Hood for his comforting service, The Castle Hotel and Staff for the catering. Thanks to the
Co-op Funeralcare for their professional dignity of care.
A total of £213.00 was raised
for Cancer Cars.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020