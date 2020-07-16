|
|
|
Frizzel William James "Billy"
(Norham) Peacefully at
Hillside Lodge Care Home on
Saturday 11th July, aged 84.
Beloved husband of Betty and
much loved father of Heather, Sarah and Ruth, a dearly loved father in law
of Colin and loving granda to
Andrew, Samuel and James.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired,
to the DME Ward, Borders General Hospital, TD6 9BS (Cheques payable
to Fund 7) or donate on line at; billlyfrizzel.muchloved.com
Due to restrictions on numbers of mourners, the service will be private but the cortege will leave from
St Cuthbert's Church, Norham at 1:30pm on Wednesday 22nd July
for those who wish to pay
their last respects.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 16, 2020