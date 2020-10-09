|
Stewart William Turnbull
( Bill ) Formerly Billy Slack
of Norham.
Died at Tweedmouth House on Saturday October 3rd, aged 77.
'With dignity, grace and
endurance amidst the turmoil'.
Father of Josie, Jamie, Vicky and Steve, devoted Grandad and partner of Lynda, much loved, adored and
now ever missed.
The funeral service will be held at Norham Church on Friday 16th October at 11:00am, followed by
a private cremation.
Our gratitude to all who have cared for and supported Bill through his illness. Further funeral and donation details at; funeralnotices/charlesmaceandsons
.co.uk
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020