|
|
|
OUTTERSON Agnes Jean
(nee Duncan) Passed away peacefully on
1st May at Hillside Lodge Care Home, Tweedmouth, aged 85.
Dearly loved Mother of Gordon,
Robert & Charmaine.
Now resting in God's care
so dearly loved, so sadly missed.
The family wish to thank Rev A Hood for his comforting service, Edward Foxton and the team at Co-Op Funeralcare for the care and attention to the arrangements.
To Karen at Buds Florists for the beautiful floral arrangements.
To Andrew Smith the piper and
Chris Caput for the music at the service and a huge thanks to all carers and staff at Hillside Lodge for their care and devotion to Jean during her stay.
Published in Berwickshire News on May 14, 2020