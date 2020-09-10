Home

Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
13:30
Houndwood Crematorium
SEATON (Berwick Upon Tweed) Alex passed away peacefully on 4th September 2020 at Hillside Lodge aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Margaret,
much loved Father & Grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.
The family would like to thank all
staff at Hillside Lodge for the
kind care Alex received.
Funeral service to be held (today)
10th September at Houndwood Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions limited numbers are in place.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 10, 2020
