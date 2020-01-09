|
|
|
Janowska (Duns) Peacefully at the
Knoll Hospital on
Christmas Day,
Alison Wightman in her 95th year.
Beloved wife of the late Ted. Dear mum of Teddy, Vincent and Anne,
much loved mother-in-law, gran and
great gran to all the family.
A service will take place in
Duns Parish Church on
Friday 10th January at 12.30pm followed by interment in
Duns Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Knoll Hospital and
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 9, 2020