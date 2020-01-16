|
Janowska Alison (Duns) The family would like to thank everyone for all the cards, and kind expressions of sympathy following their recent bereavement. All who attended the church service and the cemetery and kindly donated to the Knoll Hospital and Guide Dogs for the Blind .
Thanks to David Martin for the very professional funeral arrangements,
and Rev. Andrew Robertson for the comforting service. Thanks also to the Black Bull Hotel for the welcome refreshments. Thank you to all the staff at the Knoll Hospital for their kind care and attention, and all the wonderful home carers who looked after
Alison over the last few years.
