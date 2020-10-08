|
|
|
THOMSON Bob
(Coldingham) Mary and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their words
of sympathy, cards, letters, emails and flowers, following the sad loss of Bob.
They were a great comfort at this time.
Thank you to all who came
out to pay their respects.
To the Rev Andy Haddow for
prayers and his comforting service.
To the Knoll Hospital staff for the
care and attention given to Bob
and to David Martin for his support
and professional services.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 8, 2020