|
|
|
DITCHFIELD Maureen and the family would like to express their thanks to everyone for their kindness and support during their recent loss of Carol. Thank you for the beautiful cards, flowers, phone calls and donations to Berwick Cancer Cars. Special thanks to everyone who cared for Carol, doctors and nurses at Freeman, Cramlington, Wansbeck and Berwick Hospitals also the Oncology Unit at Berwick for the support and care at home from a great team of carers and to Angela and Gillian the Macmillan Nurses. Many thanks to those who lined the street and who paid their respect at Tweedmouth Bowling Club. It was much appreciated. Thanks to Malcolm Mace for funeral arrangements and Rev Handley for the funeral service. A special thanks to the men and ladies of Tweedmouth Bowling Club for all their support. Carol will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 12, 2020