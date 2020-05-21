|
MORTON Catherine
(formerly of Bendor, Wooler) Cathie, aged 90 years,
died peacefully on 6th May 2020
in Hillside Lodge Care Home,
Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Reg,
much loved Mam of Carol, Maureen, Elaine and Brenda, father-in-law of William, Peter and Keith, and a dear Granny and Great-Granny of her
eleven grandchildren and
seven great grandchildren.
Following government guidelines,
a private cremation took place at Melrose on 15th May 2020 and the family would like to thank both
Ben Foreman for a comforting
service and Edward Foxton
for funeral arrangements.
They'd also like to thank family and friends for their support and kind messages of sympathy and they'd especially like to thank all the staff
at Hillside Lodge for their excellent
care and kindness.
Published in Berwickshire News on May 21, 2020