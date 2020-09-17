Home

FERGUSON Colin George
Castle Hills Farm Suddenly at home on September 9th aged 64.
Dear partner of Rosie, loving father
of John and Colin, beloved son of
Muriel and the late George and
much loved brother and grandfather.
Private family funeral service will be followed by interment at Berwick Cemetery on Friday 18th September at 11:45 for those who wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Marie Curie and Help the Heroes. http://colinferguson.muchloved.com.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 17, 2020
